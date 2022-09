Volunteers of rhe Charity Al-Khidmat Foundation distribute food bag











Volunteers of rhe Charity Al-Khidmat Foundation distribute food bags to flood-affected children at a makeshift camp in Sukkur, Sindh province, on September 1. Monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan, claiming at least 1,190 lives since June and unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes. photo : AFP