UN team pushes ahead with risky mission to Ukraine nuclear plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Sept 1: UN inspectors pressed on towards a Russian-held nuclear plant in southern Ukraine Thursday despite an early shelling attack, as the ICRC warned the consequences of a strike on the facility could be "catastrophic".

As the 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) left for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine said Russian troops had shelled the area, forcing the closure of one of its six reactors.

Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear agency, said it was "the second time in 10 days" that shelling had forced the closure of a reactor.

The area around the plant -- Europe's largest nuclear facility -- has suffered repeated shelling, with both sides accusing the other of responsibility, sparking global concern over the risk of an accident.

"It is high time to stop playing with fire and instead take concrete measures to protect this facility... from any military operations," ICRC chief Robert Mardini told reporters in Kyiv.

"The slightest miscalculation could trigger devastation that we will regret for decades."

Energoatom said the plant's emergency protection system kicked in shortly before 5:00 am (0200 GMT) "due to another (Russian) mortar shelling" and that "operating power unit five was shut down".

But the backup power supply "was damaged" in the attack, it said.

After Russian forces seized the plant on March 4, Energoatom shut two of the reactors, followed by a third after shelling on August 5.

With a fourth in repairs, Thursday's incident means only one of the six is functioning.

Mardini said it was "encouraging" that the IAEA team was en route to inspect the plant because the stakes were "immense". -AFP















