Chinese city of 21m shuts down over new Covid outbreak

BEIJING, Sept 1: Around 21 million people in the Chinese city of Chengdu effectively went into lockdown on Thursday as authorities raced to snuff out a new Covid-19 outbreak.

China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid policy, stamping out virus flare-ups with snap shutdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines.

Chengdu, in the southwest, became the latest city to announce a shutdown, saying in an official notice that residents must "stay home in principle" from 6:00 pm (1000 GMT) on Thursday to combat a new wave of infections. -AFP







