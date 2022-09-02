Video
Chinese city of 21m shuts down over new Covid outbreak

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

BEIJING, Sept 1: Around 21 million people in the Chinese city of Chengdu effectively went into lockdown on Thursday as authorities raced to snuff out a new Covid-19 outbreak.
China is the last major economy wedded to a zero-Covid policy, stamping out virus flare-ups with snap shutdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines.
Chengdu, in the southwest, became the latest city to announce a shutdown, saying in an official notice that residents must "stay home in principle" from 6:00 pm (1000 GMT) on Thursday to combat a new wave of infections.    -AFP


