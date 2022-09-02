

Members of Operation Dudula sing and chant slogans during their protest against undocumented migrants outside the Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville township, west of Pretoria, on September 1. Operation Dudula wants undocumented migrants denied access to healthcare services at the Kalafong Hospital. The protestors blame long waits and poor service in the public health sector on strains caused by an influx of foreign migrants. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned these protests. photo : AFP