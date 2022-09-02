Video
Singapore-born David in Australia squad for T20 World Cup

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

SYDNEY, SEPT 1: Singapore-born batting powerhouse Tim David was on Thursday called up by Australia for this year's Twenty20 World Cup on home soil, the only change to the squad that won the tournament last year.
David's stunning elevation comes at the expense of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, with the 26-year-old earning his chance after a series of headline-grabbing individual performances across domestic cricket.
"Tim continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad," said chairman of selectors George Bailey of the giant Western Australia-raised middle-order hitter.
"He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket.
"We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years."
Right-hander David played 14 T20s for Singapore but is eligible to switch allegiance because he has Australian parents.
He became one of the world's most sought-after finishers in short-form cricket after his exploits in the Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash League.
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is a big fan.
"He's the sort of player that could actually win you a World Cup," Ponting said recently of David, who was signed by the Mumbai Indians at the 2022 IPL auction.
"I know there are some other great world-quality players in the middle order for Australia, but probably none of them boasts the resume as good as Tim's over the last two years."
While Swepson was key at the last World Cup on the spinning wickets in the United Arab Emirates, helping Australia to their maiden title in an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the final, David will be of more use in Australian batting conditions.
"We still really like Swepo's skill set but it's a different strategy," explained skipper Aaron Finch on why he was axed.    -AFP


