Sri Lankan players have been given permission to use the stickers on their bat, displaying the message across the global is "to visit Sri Lanka".

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board officials had sought the permission from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to allow its players the use of these stickers.

The request had come from the government to promote tourism following its recent economic crisis in the country.

Sri Lanka's Hon. Tourism Minister Harin Fernando and Sanath Jayasuriya, who has recently been made the Tourism Ambassador were in Dubai and likely to have had discussed the issue with the authorities.

"We thank the ACC and the players for promoting tourism", Fernando, who also held the sport ministry portfolio earlier, said over the telephone on his return from the UAE.

Former captain Sanath Jayasuriya also echoed the same sentiments before boarding another flight to the UK (family reasons).

Sri Lanka is the host country and the players will be using the stickers on their bats on Thursday in the match against Bangladesh.

There are certain ICC restrictions on the use of the stickers on bats, kits and players' clothing. The government proposal may also have been routed through the Technical Committee.

The ACC has appointed a five-member Technical Committee for this Asia Cup. Former Sri Lanka cricketer, manager and Marketing Head Charith Senanayake has been sounded as the chairman of the committee. The other members of the committee are : Salim Yousuf (Pakistan), Nairmur Durjoy (Bangladesh), Noor Malikzai (Afghanistan) and Parthiv Patel (India).

Parthiv Patel may join soon. All others have already arrived in the UAE.







