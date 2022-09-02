Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 September, 2022, 3:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lankan players to display "visit Sri Lanka" message on their bats

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lankan players have been given permission to use the stickers on their bat, displaying the message across the global is "to visit Sri Lanka".
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board officials had sought the permission from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to allow its players the use of these stickers.
The request had come from the government to promote tourism following its recent economic crisis in the country.    
Sri Lanka's Hon. Tourism Minister Harin Fernando and Sanath Jayasuriya, who has recently been made the Tourism Ambassador were in Dubai and likely to have had discussed the issue with the authorities.
"We thank the ACC and the players for promoting tourism", Fernando, who also held the sport ministry portfolio earlier, said over the telephone on his return from the UAE.
Former captain Sanath Jayasuriya also echoed the same sentiments before boarding another flight to the UK (family reasons).
Sri Lanka is the host country and the players will be using the stickers on their bats on Thursday in the match against Bangladesh.
There are certain ICC restrictions on the use of the stickers on bats, kits and players' clothing. The government proposal may also have been routed through the Technical Committee.
The ACC has appointed a five-member Technical Committee for this Asia Cup. Former Sri Lanka cricketer, manager and Marketing Head Charith Senanayake has been sounded as the chairman of the committee. The other members of the committee are : Salim Yousuf (Pakistan), Nairmur Durjoy (Bangladesh), Noor Malikzai (Afghanistan) and Parthiv Patel (India).
Parthiv Patel may join soon. All others have already arrived in the UAE.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record-breaking Haaland hits City treble, Arsenal stay perfect
Bayern dispatch third-tier German Cup opponents
China's Wu makes history after reaching US Open third round
Battling Williams powers into US Open third round
Neymar, Mbappe score as PSG see off Toulouse
Singapore-born David in Australia squad for T20 World Cup
Sri Lankan players to display "visit Sri Lanka" message on their bats
Sri Lanka to bowl against Bangladesh in knock-out contest


Latest News
Myanmar to remain more careful: Momen
JaPa seeks to remove ailing Raushan as leader of opposition in Parliament
Police too have the right to protection when under attack, Hasina tells Parliament
Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral
Afif , Mosaddek power Bangladesh to 183
Jahalam gets Tk 5 lakh compensation from BRAC Bank
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
BNP to form commission to identify Zia's killers: Fakhrul
President prorogues parliament
Speakers stress positive actions to eliminate gender discrimination
Most Read News
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Law enforcers, Judicial service, health sector, BRTA, most corrupt: TIB report  
Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam addresses a public hearing
BD plans to import fuel from Russia as US won't object : PM's Adviser
Bangladesh purchases 36 combat aircraft from China
BNP-police clash leaves one dead in Narayanganj
PM’s upcoming India visit
Positive sides of energy savings measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft