Friday, 2 September, 2022, 3:57 AM
England name unchanged squad for South Africa decider

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, SEPT 1: Ben Stokes will lead an unchanged 14-man England squad into next week's third and deciding Test against South Africa at the Oval after it was released on Wednesday.
England levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with a dominant innings and 85-run win inside three days in the second Test at Old Trafford.
Stokes scored 103 -- his first Test century as skipper -- and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes 113 not out. England's victory followed South Africa's almost as crushing innings and 12-run win in the first Test at Lord's.
That is the only defeat England have suffered while winning all the other five of their six matches since Stokes replaced Joe Root as permanent red-ball captain at the start of the season. Barring late injuries, it now looks likely England will deploy the same XI that won in Manchester when the third Test at the Oval in south London starts on Thursday, September 8.    -AFP


