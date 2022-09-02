Video
latest
Home Sports

2022 SAFF Women\'s Championship

Officials, coaches occupy one-third of contingent!

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

2022 SAFF Women's Championship
First two group matches crucial for us: Choton

Ahead of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022, Bangladesh coach Golam Rabbani Choton said to the media Thursday, "Our target is to play the final. To do so, the first two matches in the group round will be crucial."
Mr Choton was talking in a press meet at the BFF House regarding preparation, targets and team for the upcoming assignment in Nepal.
In the event, Bangladesh is in group-A along with all-time champion India and competitively same strengths teams Pakistan and the Maldives.
Among the group challengers, India won all five titles and is the most powerful opponent in the entire event.
Apparently, Bangladesh has less chance to do well against India in the group round. So, Bangladesh is hoping to do better against the other two group rivals to secure the semis. That's what the Bangladesh coach was saying.
He added, "Most of the booters are from the U-19 team and have vast international experiences. We have practised for a long time. With the combination of good preparation and experience, we want to do well."
Skipper Sabina who is all over the media in India, Nepal and the Maldives nowadays and is widely praised for her performance will be playing the SAFF Women's Champion for the sixth time.
In the press meet, she said, "It is going to be the first SAFF Women's Championship after the pandemic. We played in Hong Kong and Malaysia ahead of the event and practiced hard. We are confident of a good result in Nepal."
15 of the 23-booter squad have played in the 2019 SAFF Women's Championship. The others are going to play the event for the first time. Besides, most of these booters are actually from the junior teams.
Regarding the matter, Sabina said, "Although most of my fellows are actually from the junior team, they probably have more international experiences than many of the seniors. They had shown good harmony in the previous events. So, I am hopeful that we have a good chance to do well with them."
Nepal, the daughter of the Himalayas has the highest point on earth and that geographical matter had posed a problem for all visitors before. The Bangladesh contingent is leaving for Nepal tomorrow (Saturday) morning.
One interesting fact about the contingent is that 11 out of 34 members of the contingent are officials and coaches while the number of the booters is 23. Thus, one-third of the contingent is occupied by the non-players. Apart from a team leader, there are included two assistant team leaders. Despite there being a team leader, one head coach, three assistant coaches and a goalkeeping coach, BFF also tagged a team manager with the team. BFF officials came up with a reason that they were honouring some BFF executive members by including them in the contingent.







