BANKING EVENTS

A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank inaugurating the Roazarhat Sub Branch and Tokirhat Sub Branch, Chattogram and Madhabdi Bazar Sub Branch, Narsingdi as the chief guest through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka recently. Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam and Chairman of Rangunia Upazila Parishad Freedom Fighter Sawjan Kumar Talukder and other officials also attend. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion. photo: BankMohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank inaugurating 'Ranirhat Sub Branch' at Rangunia, Chattogram on Thursday. Mohammad Liton Pasa Khan, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head-Chattogram Zone and other local elite also attend the event. photo: BankBangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) and Bank Asia Limited signed an agreement to provide remittance service as sub-agent of Western Union. Kazi Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO of BDBL and Areef Billah Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director (CC) of Bank Asia exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of officials at Head Office of Bank Asia recently. Country Manager of Western Union Noor Elahi attended the event. photo: BankAl-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Chairman Alhajj Salim Rahman presiding over its 377th board meeting held at the Al-Arafah Tower on Wednesday. Vice Chairman Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Board members, Managing Director Farman R Chowdhury and other high officials attended the event. The meeting reviewed overall business performance of the Bank. photo: Bank