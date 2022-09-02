IBBL holds exchange of views with expatriates at KSA



Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organized an event for exchange of views with Bangladeshi Expatriates at a local Hotel of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present in the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Presided over by Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, Md Abul Hasan Mridha, Deputy Chief of Mission and Deputy Permanent Representative to OIC, S M Rakibullah, Minister (Consular) of Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh and Md. Maksudur Rahman and Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents of the Bank and Bangladeshi Expatriates in Saudi Arabia attended the programme.