Friday, 2 September, 2022, 3:57 AM
Home Business

Industry leaders call for steps to save poultry sector

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Poultry industry leaders in a programme in the city on Wednesday have demanded urgent steps to save the industry such as ensuring bank loan on easy terms to marginal farm owners and farmers, providing incentive in emergency time and stopping the influence of middlemen in the distribution chain.
They said the industry is now having over Tk. 35,000 crore investments with  about 60 lakh workers are directly or indirectly depending for their livelihood. But there are many challenges. So it is needs financial and policy support to save it from the brink.
The measures also include imparting training to farmers on use of modern technology, and bringing marginal farmers under insurance, they said while addressing the 'Dutch-Bangladesh Knowledge Sharing Roundtable' at a hotel in the city. They said there are about 90,000 to 100,000 poultry farms across the country and looking at rural employment and income generation its contribution is too big that deserve patronization. Covid-19 left it more sick.
PoultryTech Bangladesh, a public-private partnership co-funded by Netherlands Embassy in Dhaka, comprising leading Dutch and Bangladeshi companies active in various parts of the poultry value chain, organized the event in collaboration with the Breeders Association Bangladesh (BAB) and the Feed Industries Association of Bangladesh (FIAB).
Bangladesh poultry industry leaders Shamsul Arefin Khaled, Director of Nourish Poultry & Hatchery Ltd.; Abu Luthfe Fazle Rahim Khan, Managing Director of Aftab Bahumukhi Farms Ltd.; Mahbubur Rahman, General Secretary of Bangladesh Breeders Association; and MD  Ahsanuzzaman, Director and CEO of Spectra Hexa Feeds Ltd.; participated in the discussion alongside many other relevant poultry stakeholders.  Dr. Bibek Roy, Poultry Geneticist, Department of Livestock; were also present.
Matthias Brienen, Director of Larive International, and Zahedul Amin, Director of LightCastle Partners also spoke on the occasion.
Abu Luthfe Fazle Rahim Khan, said "It has been observed that the demand for protein consumption in Bangladesh is exceptionally volatile due to different cultural festivities and events. Hence, it is important to conduct a consumer baseline study to understand protein consumption behavior".
Mahbubur Rahman, General Secretary of Breeders Association Bangladesh, said, "Regulatory steps need to be taken to stop selling live chicken in wet markets. This single step will ensure better food safety, streamlined value chain without excessive intermediaries, better farmgate price for producers, and lower price of poultry products in the retail market". Md. Ahsanuzzaman, Director and CEO of Spectra Hexa Feeds LTD. said "Access to finance is another key challenge for small and medium scale farmers. Hence, for the industry to scale up, it is important to provide them easier access to loans, ensure insurance coverage and improve their technical capacity".
Gordon Butler, President of G&S Agri-consultants Co Ltd, said "The poultry sector is unique in Bangladesh in comparison to global poultry industries. Hence, we cannot aim to replicate the practices of global west but instead we need to collaboratively come up with unique solutions.


