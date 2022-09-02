73pc of BD apparel exports limited to 9 countries

Three-fourths or a staggering 73 per cent of Bangladesh's garment exports is still limited to nine countries.

Insiders of the Bangladesh garment industry claimed this while adding in the April-June period of fiscal year 2021-22, around US $ 8.2 billion out of US $ 11 billion came from the nine export destinations, namely Spain, USA, Germany, Italy, UK, France, Canada, Belgium and Netherlands, citing Bangladesh's central bank, Bangladesh Bank.

Referring to the 'Quarterly Review on Readymade Garments, April-June FY '22', published by Bangladesh Bank recently further added that these nine nations accounted for 75 per cent of the total garment export on an average during the April-June period over the last five years, while USA, Germany and UK accounted for nearly half of the exports.

Underlining this shows Bangladesh still have challenges in market and product diversification, the Executive Director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (SANEM), Selim Raihan, reportedly, said Bangladesh's export basket was 'still limited in products and guaranteed markets'.



















