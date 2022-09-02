Video
bKash distributes graphic novel Mujib in 110 Ctg schools

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

bKash has distributed graphic novel 'Mujib' to 110 schools in Chattogram to inspire the students with the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
With this, a total of 500 schools across the country have received the novel by bKash. To mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and Bangabandhu's birth centenary, bKash has started the initiative to distribute this novel in collaboration with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro on March 31, 2021, says a press release.
Earlier, 15,600 copies of the novel have been distributed in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Rangpur and 4,400 copies have been distributed in Chattogram today (Wednesday).
The books were handed over to the school representatives and students at Theatre Institute Chittagong by Md. Ashraf Uddin, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram; Professor Abdul Alim, Secretary of Chattogram Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board; Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash; Shameem Al Mamun, Director of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and others.
With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib' which is published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs'). Once the next editions of the graphic novel are published, bKash will further expand this program to more schools along with the existing ones.
The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations.
Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel have been given to each of the 110 schools of Chattogram. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time.
The relationship of bKash with book donation is remarkable from its inception. As a responsible corporate organization of the country, bKash has been associated with Bishwo Shahitto Kendro since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation. bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions which benefited 2.6 million readers till now.


