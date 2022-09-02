Chinese electric carmaker BYD plummets after Buffett sale

HONG KONG, Sept 1: Shares in Chinese electric carmaker BYD plunged on Wednesday after its largest backer, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, reduced its stake amid speculation of a potential exit.

Hong Kong-listed shares of the EV manufacturer fell by as much as 13 percent, a day after a regulatory filing showed Berkshire reducing its holdings from 20.04 percent to 19.92 percent.

It ended the day 7.9 percent lower, while its Shenzhen-listed stock finished 7.4 percent down.

The sale of around 1.33 million securities was valued at approximately $47 million. -AFP















