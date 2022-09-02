Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 September, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Toggi Services steps into 5th year of operations

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business correspondent

Toggi Services Limited (TSL) has stepped into fifth years of operations with a fresh vow to support implementation of 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"Toggi has come to the stage with its own. At Toggi team, we believe, it will excel further to transform the country into Smart Bangladesh," Safwan Sobhan, vice chairman of Bashundhara Group & managing director of TSL, said while addressing the anniversary programme on Wednesday at its head office in Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital.
The government is gearing up to implement a new 'Smart Bangladesh' vision by 2041 with the belief that a preceding 'Digital Bangladesh' had been realised by 2021.
Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) President Subrata Sarkar, Toggi Services Head of Operations Mohammad Uzzal Mollah were, among others, present at the celebration.
TSL Managing Director Safwan Sobhan said the digital revolution or the fourth industrial revolution is an integral part of the modern age.
"In keeping with the world, we now need to move forward quickly and become the main driving force of the economy. We prefer the skilled based activities and digital systems to the latest technologies," he said
Adressing the function, BCS President Subrata Sarkar said the trade body has always been with Toggi Services and will continue.
"Toggi Services and Bashundhara Group has been following the Digital Bangladesh vision. We hope that Toggi will play an important role in realizing the new vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said
On behalf of Toggi Services, Head of Operations Mohammad Uzzal Mollah thanked everyone and hoped for continued progress with everyone's cooperation.
He said there are many challenges in the way of implementation of digital revolution, overcoming which we are achieving success so far and in the future we will present more wonderful surprises.
The day-long event was graced by the arrival of business partners and stakeholders.
TSL commenced journey on September 1, 2018 as technology venture from Bashundhara Group with the tagline of digital liberation.
Toggi Services Limited is a leading technology company in Bangladesh marketing diverse products and services ranging from user computing and printing solutions, business applications and emerging technologies, modern workplace, security and infrastructure solutions, cloud, ISP and tech academy to enterprise systems and solutions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds exchange of views with expatriates at KSA
Industry leaders call for steps to save poultry sector
73pc of BD apparel exports limited to 9 countries
BD, Brunei feel importance of connectivity to boost bilateral trade
S Korea keen to build nuclear power plant for BD: Envoy
India’s firm to set up 100 MW solar plant in Mymensingh
bKash distributes graphic novel Mujib in 110 Ctg schools


Latest News
Myanmar to remain more careful: Momen
JaPa seeks to remove ailing Raushan as leader of opposition in Parliament
Police too have the right to protection when under attack, Hasina tells Parliament
Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral
Afif , Mosaddek power Bangladesh to 183
Jahalam gets Tk 5 lakh compensation from BRAC Bank
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
BNP to form commission to identify Zia's killers: Fakhrul
President prorogues parliament
Speakers stress positive actions to eliminate gender discrimination
Most Read News
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Law enforcers, Judicial service, health sector, BRTA, most corrupt: TIB report  
Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam addresses a public hearing
BD plans to import fuel from Russia as US won't object : PM's Adviser
Bangladesh purchases 36 combat aircraft from China
BNP-police clash leaves one dead in Narayanganj
PM’s upcoming India visit
Positive sides of energy savings measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft