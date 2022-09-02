Video
BUILD presents Logistics Dev Policy framework at PMO

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) presented the National Logistics Development Policy (NLDP) framework at the third meeting of the Logistics Infrastructure Development Working Committee held at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday.
Co-chaired by Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary of Prime Minister's Office, and Abul Kasem Khan, Former Chairperson of BUILD, the meeting was also attended by Ms Zakia Sultana, Secretary, Ministry of Industries, says a press release.
Welcoming the stakeholders from the public and private sectors, Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah appreciated the role of the Ministry of Industries for including logistics as the thrust sector, which was approved in the cabinet recently and is holistically a new component following the recommendations of the committee secretarial services of which is being given by BUILD.
The benefits of including logistics as a Thrust Sector will theoretically work out, and this would be a paradigm shift for the country in the future. "We would like to draft the logistics policy as the next step, and once the policy is in place, we will go for implementation, boosting the growth," said he.
Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO, BUILD, in her keynote presentation, informed that there is no alternative to the development of a synchronised multimodal logistics management system to reach USD 2.5 trillion economy size and USD 1.02 trillion in investment by 2041 as logistics has been treated as the key factor to take investment decisions. Besides, implementing the National Logistics Development Policy could be a way to ensure sustainable growth of the logistics sub-sectors.
Md Jashimuddin, President, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers opf Commerce and Industry, informed that once the draft is shared with them, they will work to gather their comments on the policy and will be ready to extend all supports.
Underscoring more enagement from both public and private sectors, Abul Kasem Khan, Co-Chair of the committee, extended thanks to everybody for working together on the policy, which is very much required as logistics is the number one issue for supporting business.
Mahbubul Alam, President, CCCI, suggested establishing a Truck Terminal in each and every port so that transportation and communication are easier.
Chairperson, BUILD Nihad Kabir viewed that we need to be more ambitious in fixing the target of logistics cost reduction so we can challenege ourselves. She suggested bringing NBR on board from the beginning and taking care of WTO-related issues as we will graduate by 2026.
 Rizwan Rahman, President of DCCI, said there would be a need to organise sub-sectoral FGDs, and responsibilities can be shared in that respect. Bonded ware facilities are different for different sectors which can be linked with the policy.
Dr Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange, Naquib Khan, President, Supply Chain Management, Nusrat Baby, Transport specialist World Bank, Mohammad Lutfullah, Senior Private Sector Specialist of IFC also spoke on the occasion.
A number government officials from the Ministry of Industries, civil aviation, planning, railways, shipping, PPP authority, BIDA, and Bridge Division, among others, were present.


