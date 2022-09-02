Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 September, 2022, 3:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme holds fan fest on its 4th anniversary

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

On the occasion of its 4th anniversary, youth-favorite brand realme organized 828- fan fest, which has come to an end amidst festivities and enthusiastic participation of fans and users.
Within a very short time, realme has made a place for itself as a smartphone brand in the market owing to unconditional love they received from their users., says a press release.
To share the joy of their success and anniversary, realme has recently organized the celebratory event of its 828- fan fest that included some thrilling activities and amusements for its fans. For this year's Fan Fest, realme wanted to push its fans to "Keep It Real" and explore their authentic selves and arranged a fan event.
The fan fest was interactive for the fans as they had the chance to take part in many activities during their fan event like- scavenger hunt game, Fluid realmow art competition facilitated by Masu Ake and Go Kart racing. The fans also thoroughly enjoyed the musical performances given by Black Zang & Masha along with. Remarkably, during the event realme has also recognized and awarded some of the photographers from around the country and artists from the realme contests.
Apart from various exciting activities, realme also came up with exciting offers for the fans. realme users can now buy realme GT Master Edition at a lucrative price of BDT 34,990 + VAT only. Not only that, the buyers will get free live stream holder as a sure gift with every purchase. Buyers can also purchase realme C11 (2GB/32GB) 2021 at a special price of BDT 10499+VAT.
There were lucrative offers on Daraz as well where realme has become the top-selling brand during the realme Fan Fest 2022. realme narzo 50i has become the highest sold smartphone; realme 9Pro Series & GT Master Edition, the best-selling 5G smartphone and realme 9 Pro Series is the top 1 smartphone in pro camera phone segment.
It is mentionable that realme is going to enter its second stage of growth with a refined focus on long-term growth. In this stage, realme will be more focused on building a full-fledged AIoT ecosystem (TechLife ecosystem) that will include products like smart TVs, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, wearables, and a vast number of smart gadgets and accessories.
With a mix of exciting discounts, huge giveaways, along with this enthralling event, there was something for everyone during the realme 828 Fan Fest 2022. Fans have expressed their satisfaction over such a huge arrangement. Inspired by Dare to Leap spirit, realme fans will stay with this smartphone brand even in the days to come for something more exhilarating.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds exchange of views with expatriates at KSA
Industry leaders call for steps to save poultry sector
73pc of BD apparel exports limited to 9 countries
BD, Brunei feel importance of connectivity to boost bilateral trade
S Korea keen to build nuclear power plant for BD: Envoy
India’s firm to set up 100 MW solar plant in Mymensingh
bKash distributes graphic novel Mujib in 110 Ctg schools


Latest News
Myanmar to remain more careful: Momen
JaPa seeks to remove ailing Raushan as leader of opposition in Parliament
Police too have the right to protection when under attack, Hasina tells Parliament
Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral
Afif , Mosaddek power Bangladesh to 183
Jahalam gets Tk 5 lakh compensation from BRAC Bank
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
BNP to form commission to identify Zia's killers: Fakhrul
President prorogues parliament
Speakers stress positive actions to eliminate gender discrimination
Most Read News
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Law enforcers, Judicial service, health sector, BRTA, most corrupt: TIB report  
Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam addresses a public hearing
BD plans to import fuel from Russia as US won't object : PM's Adviser
Bangladesh purchases 36 combat aircraft from China
BNP-police clash leaves one dead in Narayanganj
PM’s upcoming India visit
Positive sides of energy savings measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft