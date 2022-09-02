realme holds fan fest on its 4th anniversary

On the occasion of its 4th anniversary, youth-favorite brand realme organized 828- fan fest, which has come to an end amidst festivities and enthusiastic participation of fans and users.

Within a very short time, realme has made a place for itself as a smartphone brand in the market owing to unconditional love they received from their users., says a press release.

To share the joy of their success and anniversary, realme has recently organized the celebratory event of its 828- fan fest that included some thrilling activities and amusements for its fans. For this year's Fan Fest, realme wanted to push its fans to "Keep It Real" and explore their authentic selves and arranged a fan event.

The fan fest was interactive for the fans as they had the chance to take part in many activities during their fan event like- scavenger hunt game, Fluid realmow art competition facilitated by Masu Ake and Go Kart racing. The fans also thoroughly enjoyed the musical performances given by Black Zang & Masha along with. Remarkably, during the event realme has also recognized and awarded some of the photographers from around the country and artists from the realme contests.

Apart from various exciting activities, realme also came up with exciting offers for the fans. realme users can now buy realme GT Master Edition at a lucrative price of BDT 34,990 + VAT only. Not only that, the buyers will get free live stream holder as a sure gift with every purchase. Buyers can also purchase realme C11 (2GB/32GB) 2021 at a special price of BDT 10499+VAT.

There were lucrative offers on Daraz as well where realme has become the top-selling brand during the realme Fan Fest 2022. realme narzo 50i has become the highest sold smartphone; realme 9Pro Series & GT Master Edition, the best-selling 5G smartphone and realme 9 Pro Series is the top 1 smartphone in pro camera phone segment.

It is mentionable that realme is going to enter its second stage of growth with a refined focus on long-term growth. In this stage, realme will be more focused on building a full-fledged AIoT ecosystem (TechLife ecosystem) that will include products like smart TVs, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, wearables, and a vast number of smart gadgets and accessories.

With a mix of exciting discounts, huge giveaways, along with this enthralling event, there was something for everyone during the realme 828 Fan Fest 2022. Fans have expressed their satisfaction over such a huge arrangement. Inspired by Dare to Leap spirit, realme fans will stay with this smartphone brand even in the days to come for something more exhilarating.









