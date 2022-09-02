‘Joint  efforts best way to promote business in Rajshahi’

Video
Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Sept 1: Collaborative efforts of all government and non-government entities concerned can be the best way of promoting business sector in the region for strengthening its economic condition.
 Investment to the existing potential sectors is also important for generating employment opportunities side by side with improving living and livelihood condition of people.
Academics and business leaders came up with the observation while addressing a meeting on promotion of trade and business in Rajshahi held at the conference hall of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) on Wednesday evening.
Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar addressed the meeting as chief and special guests respectively with RCCI President Masudur Rahman in the chair.
Former chairmen of Rajshahi Education Board Prof Nurul Alam, Prof Tanbirul Alam and Prof Mokbul Hossain, former principal of Rajshahi College Prof Habibur Rahman, retired banker Ariful Haque and retired college teachers Prof Ruhul Amin Pramanik and Prof Aminur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.
Mayor Liton called for extending whole-hearted cooperation towards need-based training and bank-loan to the entrepreneurs for the sake of generating more entrepreneurs.
Reminding the investment issue as one of the Prime Minister's ten special initiatives he stressed the need of devising ways and means on how to boost the sector through creating more investment in all the potential fields.
 Reviewing the existing problems with regard to setting up local enterprises and possible solutions to those, he sought the cooperation of all the authorities concerned for flourishing industrial sector.
He dwelt on various issues like trade and business, industry, agriculture, power supply, import and export, SME development and expansion and bank interest rate.
 Highlighting the enormous potential of the silk along with establishing agro-processing industry, the mayor said the business promotion organisations could extend financial and technical support to this sector for proper utilisation of the agro-products.
 Referring to the agriculture sector, he observed that surplus production of vegetables and other seasonal fruits could be utilised properly through setting up agro-based export-processing zone in the region.    -BSS


