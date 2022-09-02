Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 September, 2022, 3:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TikTok launches Creator Portal in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

TikTok has launched its Creator Portal in Bangladesh, a one-stop shop for educational resources on content creation for creators on its platform.
Creator Portal Bangla, which can be accessed on the TikTok account @bdtiktokcreators, is a series of videos that will provide guidance, tips and tricks to help creators maximize their in-app presence and take their videos to the next level, says a press release.
The Portal will help creators dive deeper into modules such as storytelling, community building and creative effects, aimed at inspiring and diversifying content creation on the platform. It will also include a detailed module on TikTok's Community Guidelines so Bangladeshi content creators can understand them better and implement them while creating content for their audiences.
This will not only help in elevating the quality of content on the platform, but will also ensure TikTok remains a safe space where its users come to share joy and express creativity.
A TikTok statement said: "Creators are the heart and soul of TikTok. They make the application a welcoming place where millions of people come for entertainment, learning and fun, and TikTok offers anyone a chance to reach an audience, without needing to be a celebrity or social influencer with a large following. While becoming a creator is as simple as tapping a few buttons, thriving as a creator takes time, dedication and some education. With the different tools, analytics, effects and creative ideas to balance on a TikTok account, making a strategy for creating content can be daunting.
"That's why we're excited to launch the TikTok Creator Portal in Bangladesh, an online hub filled with educational videos for creators to learn the basics of getting started on TikTok, connecting with their audience, and cultivating best practices to bring their videos to the next level. For avid or even expert TikTok creators, the Creator Portal will help interpret community trends, learn more about the use of sound and music, and spotlight creative effects, helping to inspire and diversify content creation."
Content on Creator Portal Bangla will be organized into the following five learning categories with new videos uploaded on a weekly basis: Getting started on TikTok; TikTok creation essentials; TikTok foundations for success; TikTok content strategy; Community Guidelines and safety.
These categories cover some of the most frequently asked questions and give key insights into how users can grow as a content creator on TikTok. The Portal will offer in depth guides and videos designed to further support TikTok's growing creator community in Bangladesh, and help them get the most out of their time on the platform.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds exchange of views with expatriates at KSA
Industry leaders call for steps to save poultry sector
73pc of BD apparel exports limited to 9 countries
BD, Brunei feel importance of connectivity to boost bilateral trade
S Korea keen to build nuclear power plant for BD: Envoy
India’s firm to set up 100 MW solar plant in Mymensingh
bKash distributes graphic novel Mujib in 110 Ctg schools


Latest News
Myanmar to remain more careful: Momen
JaPa seeks to remove ailing Raushan as leader of opposition in Parliament
Police too have the right to protection when under attack, Hasina tells Parliament
Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral
Afif , Mosaddek power Bangladesh to 183
Jahalam gets Tk 5 lakh compensation from BRAC Bank
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
BNP to form commission to identify Zia's killers: Fakhrul
President prorogues parliament
Speakers stress positive actions to eliminate gender discrimination
Most Read News
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Law enforcers, Judicial service, health sector, BRTA, most corrupt: TIB report  
Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam addresses a public hearing
BD plans to import fuel from Russia as US won't object : PM's Adviser
Bangladesh purchases 36 combat aircraft from China
BNP-police clash leaves one dead in Narayanganj
PM’s upcoming India visit
Positive sides of energy savings measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft