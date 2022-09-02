Video
BB warns of legal action against dollar hoarders

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) will take legal action against people who retain more than $10,000 after returning from abroad, as it is beyond regulatory ceiling, the BB in a press release said on Wednesday.
A non-resident Bangladeshi must sell the excess dollars either to authorised dealer banks or registered money exchanges houses by September 30.
Otherwise, the central bank will take stern legal action against him/her, the press release said
A Non-resident Bangladeshi (NRB) is allowed to bring any amount of currency when the person comes back to the country.
He or she can keep a maximum $10,000 or equivalent amount of other foreign currencies while staying in the country. But, the NRBs must sell the amount in excess of $10,000 in their possession either to banks or money changers within a month after coming to Bangladesh.
The country has been struggling with dollar shortage that raised the exchange rate against local currency to Tk 120 in the kerb market last month. After taking some measures, the soaring rate of the currency came down to below Tk 110.
However, the exchange rate of dollar rose again to Tk 112 in the informal market on Wednesday that triggered the cautionary measures.


