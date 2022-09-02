Video
Eurozone unemployment at historic low

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

BRUSSELS, Sept 1: Unemployment in the eurozone stood at its lowest recorded level in July, 6.6 percent of the active population, the EU statistics agency announced Thursday.
The proportion of job hunters in the single currency bloc was reported at the same level in April, May and June, but Eurostat has since revised its figures slightly.
Eurozone unemployment has fallen from 7.7 percent a year ago, with an estimated 12.96 million out of work in the full 27-nation EU.
In the EU as a whole, including countries that have not adopted the euro, June unemployment stood at 6.0 percent, also a slight drop after a revision.    -AFP


