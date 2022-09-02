Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 2 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Call to ensure health services of tannery workers

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

Call to ensure health services of tannery workers

Call to ensure health services of tannery workers

Speakers at a health camp called for ensuring the health services of tannery workers in the interest of increasing their productivity.     
They made the call while addressing a daylong health camp for tannery workers at the union's Hazaribagh office in the capital on Wednesday.
Tannery Workers Union with the support of the Solidarity Center-Bangladesh office organized the camp, commemorating 47th death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the national mourning day.  Over 200 tannery workers received free medicine upon consulting doctors at the camp.
Medicine specialists and dermatologists provided advice to the workers. The workers also received free health checkups on diabetics and blood pressure.  Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the camp as the chief guest.
 Terming the workers as brother, he said, "The workers are still deprived. Without realizing their rights we cannot take the nation ahead", Taposh said in his inaugural speech.
 "Since 2009, we have continuously been saying that we should arrange proper residence, establish a school and hospital at the Tannery Industrial Estate at Hemayetpur. It's been 13 years; nothing has been done".
 He also said at least a 100-bed hospital is direly needed at the tannery state, and he promised to take all necessary steps from his side to establish the hospital.
 The mayor urged the authorities concerned to ensure that all tannery workers are getting TCB's Family Card for surviving the tough time of high commodity prices.
 Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Office Country Program Director AKM Nasim and General Secretary of Bangladesh Trade Union Centre Wajedul Islam Khan were present as special guests at the programme.
 Nasim said, "There is no alternative to union and collective bargaining for ensuring workers' rights. Some minute provisions in the labor law need reformation."
 He sought the intervention of the mayor for helping the workers enjoy their rights through the reformation of Bangladesh Labor Law.
 President of Tannery Workers' Union Abul Kalam Azad chaired the event, while general secretary Abdul Malek conducted the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds exchange of views with expatriates at KSA
Industry leaders call for steps to save poultry sector
73pc of BD apparel exports limited to 9 countries
BD, Brunei feel importance of connectivity to boost bilateral trade
S Korea keen to build nuclear power plant for BD: Envoy
India’s firm to set up 100 MW solar plant in Mymensingh
bKash distributes graphic novel Mujib in 110 Ctg schools


Latest News
Myanmar to remain more careful: Momen
JaPa seeks to remove ailing Raushan as leader of opposition in Parliament
Police too have the right to protection when under attack, Hasina tells Parliament
Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral
Afif , Mosaddek power Bangladesh to 183
Jahalam gets Tk 5 lakh compensation from BRAC Bank
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
BNP to form commission to identify Zia's killers: Fakhrul
President prorogues parliament
Speakers stress positive actions to eliminate gender discrimination
Most Read News
Bashar, Sohela new NCC Bank chairman, vice chairman
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Law enforcers, Judicial service, health sector, BRTA, most corrupt: TIB report  
Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam addresses a public hearing
BD plans to import fuel from Russia as US won't object : PM's Adviser
Bangladesh purchases 36 combat aircraft from China
BNP-police clash leaves one dead in Narayanganj
PM’s upcoming India visit
Positive sides of energy savings measures
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft