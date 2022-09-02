

Call to ensure health services of tannery workers

They made the call while addressing a daylong health camp for tannery workers at the union's Hazaribagh office in the capital on Wednesday.

Tannery Workers Union with the support of the Solidarity Center-Bangladesh office organized the camp, commemorating 47th death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the national mourning day. Over 200 tannery workers received free medicine upon consulting doctors at the camp.

Medicine specialists and dermatologists provided advice to the workers. The workers also received free health checkups on diabetics and blood pressure. Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the camp as the chief guest.

Terming the workers as brother, he said, "The workers are still deprived. Without realizing their rights we cannot take the nation ahead", Taposh said in his inaugural speech.

"Since 2009, we have continuously been saying that we should arrange proper residence, establish a school and hospital at the Tannery Industrial Estate at Hemayetpur. It's been 13 years; nothing has been done".

He also said at least a 100-bed hospital is direly needed at the tannery state, and he promised to take all necessary steps from his side to establish the hospital.

The mayor urged the authorities concerned to ensure that all tannery workers are getting TCB's Family Card for surviving the tough time of high commodity prices.

Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Office Country Program Director AKM Nasim and General Secretary of Bangladesh Trade Union Centre Wajedul Islam Khan were present as special guests at the programme.

Nasim said, "There is no alternative to union and collective bargaining for ensuring workers' rights. Some minute provisions in the labor law need reformation."

He sought the intervention of the mayor for helping the workers enjoy their rights through the reformation of Bangladesh Labor Law.

President of Tannery Workers' Union Abul Kalam Azad chaired the event, while general secretary Abdul Malek conducted the programme.





