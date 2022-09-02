

FBCCI seeks JICA’s assistance in setting up lab at ports

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu today made this call during a meeting with the representatives of JICA and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) at the office of the federation here.

He said North-Eastern states of India have huge demand of Bangladeshi food and agro products.

Therefore, accredited lab facilities at land ports will facilitate exporting of these products to those states, he added. Lab at Airports and Seaports will aid Bangladesh in exploring global food market, he said.

Hence, he urged JICA to come up with a financial and technical assistance project.

Md Amin Helaly, Vice President of the federation said, a significant part of the agricultural products used to damage due to poor supply chain and preservation system and also farmers deprived from fair prices.

Therefore, Amin Helaly urged JICA to extend its assistance in food processing and preservation at upazilla levels.

BFSA and JICA to jointly undertake a project for establishing a reference laboratory and training complex in the country, Rezaul Karim a member of BFSA informed the meeting.

Teruaki Fujii, a representative from JICA head office, stressed on ensuring safe food in order to achieve a sustainable food security.

JICA's upcoming project will create scope for the private sector food processing industry to flourish, he assured.

FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque urged JICA to collaborate with FBCCI to set up private testing labs in the country.

FBCCI directors Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker and Md Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, were also present at the meeting. -BSS















