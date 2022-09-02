Banks write off Tk 2971 crore default loan in FY22

A massive loan write off to the tune of Tk 2,971 crore by banks took place in July-June period in 2021-22 to bring down banks long standing default loans and clean up the balance sheets. Such write off periodically takes place in recent times to clean the unpaid bad debt.

The banking sector, however, in this period recovered Tk 1,126 crore bad loans. Poor recovery of bad debt raised cumulative loans write off.

According to the latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, banks' total write-offs of bad loans increased to Tk 60,402.42 crore as of June 30, 2022 while the figure was Tk 56,889.87 crore as of June 30 in the past year. The write-off loans was Tk 41,237.44 crore as of December 31, 2015. In FY22, banks wrote off loans worth Tk 429.99 crore in July-September, Tk 1,467 crore in October-December, Tk 529.48 crore in January-March and Tk 544 crore in April-June, but recovered Tk 121.47 crore, Tk 440 crore, Tk 207.17 crore and Tk 357.79 crore in the respective quarters.

Write-offs in the banking sector usually increase when the default loans in the banking system maintain an upward trend, BB officials said.

The BB data showed default loans soared to Tk 1,25,257crore in FY22 against Tk 99,205 crore in FY21. The default loans and the write-off loans together in the banking sector stood at Tk 1,85,659 crore at the end of June 30.

Banks' liquidity and profitability are under pressure due to large amount of the classified loans as most of their income derives from the interest on performing loans, the officials said.

As per BB's regulations, banks have to maintain a provision of 0.25 per cent to 5 per cent for unclassified loans. It is 20 per cent against default loans of substandard category, 50 per cent for the doubtful category, and 100 per cent for the bad or loss category.

Banks have to preserve full amount of cash in provision equal to NPLs that are treated as write-off loans. The data showed that the banking sector was witnessing a rise in the volume of written-off loans every year.

The amount of write-off loans in private commercial banks increased to Tk 35,473.33 crore as of June 30, 2022 from Tk 31,630.95 crore as of June 30, 2021 and that in foreign commercial banks to Tk 1,431.41 crore from Tk 1,363.15 crore. The write-off loans in the specialised banks remained unchanged at Tk 606.5 crore.

The write-off loans in the state-owned commercial banks, however, slightly decreased to Tk 22,883.57 crore as of June 30, 2022 from Tk 23,289.27 crore as of June 30, 2021. Writing off any bad loan was first permitted in Bangladesh in 2003.













