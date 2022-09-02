Video
BGMEA seeks Dutch support for BD’s smooth LDC graduation

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought the support of the Netherlands through the extension of the transition period for Bangladesh's smooth LDC graduation.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan met with Birgitta Tazelaar, deputy director general for international cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, in Dhaka Wednesday.
They also talked about potential areas of further collaboration between Bangladesh and the Netherlands - especially in the area of sustainability - for the development of the apparel industry.
BGMEA Vice-President Shahidullah Azim; directors Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Haroon Ar Rashid, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Neela Hosna Ara and Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Chair Shams Mahmud were present at the meeting. Dutch Ambassador Anne Gerard van Leeuwen and Bas Blaauw, first secretary at the Netherlands mission in Dhaka, also joined it.    -UNB


