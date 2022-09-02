Video
Remittance inflow grows by 12pc to $2.03b in Aug

Published : Friday, 2 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Shamsul Huda

Inbound remittance sent by expatriate Bangladeshis in August 2022-23 saw a growth of 12.6 per cent to the tune of $2.03 billion, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data made available on Thursday.  It was     $ 1.81 billion in August FY 22.   
Though the growth is higher year- on- year basis, in August the growth declined than previous month of July of $2.2 billion --the single month highest in last two years. The July remittance growth was 17.5 per cent
July remittance inflow this year registered a 17.6 per cent growth which was however 5 percentage point lower than in August this year.
Overall (12 months) remittance inflows in the financial year 2021-2022 (FY22) declined by 15 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year (FY21) when expatriates had sent home the highest amount in the country's history amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the fiscal 2021-22, expatriates sent $21.03 billion through official channels which was $24.77 billion in the previous fiscal year (FY21) as per BB statistics.
In June, the final month of FY22, Bangladesh received remittances of $1.84 billion, down from $1.94 billion in the same month a year ago (FY21).
The government is giving different facilities to the remitters to send their hard earned foreign currencies in legal channels.
Due to the government declared cash incentives and higher prices of dollars both in interbank and open market the remitters are now encouraged to send more remittances.
The BB has already taken few stern measures to control the dollars prices against local currencies and it has vowed to make it floating in the coming days.
Expatriates had sent more remittances keeping in mind their families amid the pandemic in the fiscal 2020-21. In addition, the hundi - an informal cross-border fund transfer system - was almost closed due to Covid, so more remittances came to the banking channel.
Talking to the Daily Observer a senior BB official said in such a dollar crunch time the inward remittance growth is positive for the overall balance of payment.
He said over the last several months current account is under pressure and it is continuing to widen.
The state owned banks received the highest remittance and among private banks the Islami Bank Bangladesh received the highest amount of remittance, BB data shows.







