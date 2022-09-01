Malaysia syndicate eying to win BAIRA polls for silencing others

The 25-member Bangladeshi recruiting agency syndicate, which is controlling the migrant workers market of Malaysia, is trying to take control of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agency (BAIRA), an apex body of the recruiting agencies, in its upcoming elections on Saturday. This syndicate, under the patronisation of powerful quarters, wants to win the election to silence its other members from raising voices against its illegal activities.

Allegations of purchasing votes have been raised against the syndicate to take over the control of BAIRA. Besides by giving pressure from influential quarters and commitments of allowing recruiting the agencies to work as sub-agent, the syndicate is also trying to manage the voters to overcome the BAIRA polls. The BAIRA election will be on September 3 at Hotel Sonargaon, according to BAIRA sources.

In the election, 181 members out of 1042 voters have been vying for the posts of 27 executive committee (EC) members under three panels. The EC members will elect BAIRA office bearers after the polls.

In the polls, the leaders of anti-syndicate agencies have two panels. Of the two panels, Abul Bashar and Ali Haider Chowdhury are leading BAIRA Sammilito Oikya Parishad and Dr Mohammad Faruque and Golam Mostafa Babul are leading Sammilito Samonnay Parishad. Ruhul Amin Swapan, the key person of the 25-agency syndicate, is leading the BAIRA Sammilito Ganatantrik Jote.

According to the allegations, this syndicate is so powerful that the general members of BAIRA have now become the hostages in their hands. The syndicate is trying to lure other members to bring them under their umbrella through various means in a bid to continue their monopoly of manpower business.

When Bangladesh is encouraging its citizens living in different countries including Malaysia to send remittance to bolster its foreign reserve, the syndicate is desperate to establish their control over BAIRA.

A number of BAIRA members told this correspondent preferring anonymity that the syndicate wants to manipulate the biennial elections to seize the control over BAIRA. They have already started luring the weak members to vote for them in the name of various promises including hefty amount of money.

When contacted over phone on Wednesday, Ruhul Amin Swapan of the syndicate backed Sammilita Ganotantrik Jote panel said that they are going to the voters for votes. If the voters give their votes, they will win. "The allegations are baseless propaganda of our rivals."

Ali Haider Chowdhury of anti-syndicate panel of Sammilita Oikya Parishad told this correspondent that their members know about the syndicate and they will boycott them in the elections, despite their efforts of pressure and purchasing votes.

Earlier in 2016 to 2018, a syndicate of 10 recruiting agencies led by the same people carried out their syndication in Malaysian recruitment process by depriving about 1,500 recruiting agencies.

Some six years ago proprietor of Catharsis International Ruhul Amin Swapan in collaboration with Malaysian partner Dato Amin Bin Abdun Noor formed the syndicate with other 10 like-minded agencies. During that period this syndicate realised Tk 1.5 lakh from each worker for visa processing, some anti-syndicate recruiting agencies alleged.

It is alleged that the syndicate through various means laundered several thousand crore taka to foreign countries. Later, when Mahathir Mohammad assumed power in Malaysia, he dissolved the syndicate and ordered to bring them to justice.

Even the then Expatriate Secretary Anita Haldar lodged a case with the Anti-Corruption Commission against the syndicate including Ruhul Amin. But it is alleged that the case did not see the light due to powerful influence and money.

But Bangladesh lost its image in the manpower sector because of this syndicate and Malaysia stopped taking workers from the country because of such irregularities and corruptions.

When Mahathir resigned, this vested quarter again becomes active to re-run their illegal activities in Malaysia. Ruhul Amin comes to the front and some months ago formed another syndicate comprising of 25 like-minded BAIRA members.

Though the Malaysian government has fixed the cost of labour at Tk78,000 but in reality the syndicate is realizing Tk 3.5 lakh to four lakh taka from each worker. This syndicate has also influential connection, it is alleged.

Due to the illegal activities, the BAIRA members and the workers have also expressed their resentment and informed the concerned authority without any redress. Now this syndicate is trying to take control of BAIRA so that none can raise voice against them.

There is allegation of money laundering against the syndicate members.

The BAIRA members demanded immediate actions against the syndicate to save the manpower sector.