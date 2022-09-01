Slum fire at Hazaribagh

A fire that broke out at a slum in Dhaka's Hazaribagh on Wednesday evening has been brought under control.

Md Rakib Miah, a Duty Officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room said ten firefighting units brought the blaze under control around 7:30pm after nearly one hour of effort.

He said two fire fighting units went to the spot first.

Then eight more fire fighting units joined those to bring the fire under control. It could not be known how the fire originated.











