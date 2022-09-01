Suicide victim's father held for complicity   

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the father of the BRAC University student, whose body was recovered from near her Dakshin Khan residence on Saturday.

Shahin Alam, 48, was arrested from Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh district on Wednesday. He had been absconding since the death of his daughter

on Saturday last, said RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin.

He allegedly instigating his daughter to commit suicide at their house at Dakkhinkhan in the capital, according to RAB.

Arrested Shahin is an accused in the case filled by his wife for abetting suicide of Sanjana Mosaddika, a third semester student at the private university. The accused went into hiding fleeing from Dhaka to Gafargaon in Mymensingh.

On Saturday noon, Sanjana Musaddika, a first-year student of English at BRAC University, allegedly committed suicide jumping off a 10-storey building at Mollartek in Dakkhinkhan area, said Md Azizul Haque Mia, Officer-in-Charge (OC Investigation) of Dakkhinkhan Police Station.











