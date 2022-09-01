Raushan convenes JaPa nat'l council on Nov 26

Jatiya Party's (JaPa) Chief Patron Rawshan Ershad, also Opposition Leader in Jatiya Sangsad, on Wednesday announced holding the 10th National Council of party on November 26.

In a statement sent to the media, Rawshan, who was made convener of the council preparation convening committee, urged the party leaders and workers to strengthen the party joining the council.

However, the party's incumbent Chairman GM

Quader, also Deputy Leader to the Opposition, termed the announcement of Rawshan Ershad to hold its council as 'illegal', 'unethical' and 'unconstitutional'.

In another statement, GM Quader's Press Secretary Delwar Jalali said the announcement of holding the council and making Rawshan as convener is 'illegal', 'unethical' and 'unconstitutional'.

It said that as per the party constitution, no one can form a council committee. No one has the authority to dissolve the committee of the party formed in a national council except it Chairman.

Only the party's Chairman can form a convening committee and convene its council.

Meanwhile, in the statement of Rawshan's group, it was said that Jatiya Party Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, former Secretary General Ruhul Amin Howlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Abu Hassan Babla, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Salma Islam will be the joint conveners of the committee.

Rawshan Ershad's Political Secretary Golam Masih, also JaPa presidium member, was appointed as member secretary of the council preparation committee.

Rawshan Ershad urged party members to invite both young, educated minds to the party and honour the elder leaders who have left the party encouraging them to come back.

According to the announcement, the council will be held at Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB).











