Foreign aid flow to BD rise in July

In July, the first month of the current fiscal 2022-23, the amount of disbursement by the global lenders and countries has increased against the commitments for various development activities.

According to the ERD report, in the first month of the fiscal year, development aid agencies and countries have waived, development partners disbursed US$ 488 million in the first month of fiscal 2022-23. It was $ 328.66 million in the same period of the last year.

It has increased by 48 per cent compared to the same month last fiscal. However, 36 ministries and departments could not spend a single taka of foreign debt in July.

Meanwhile, despite the increase in foreign loan concessions, loan repayments have decreased.

This information is known from the updated report of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) on Wednesday.

Former adviser to the caretaker government and eminent economist Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said, "The foreign debt is increasing while the government is implementing big projects. But we have to see how much the loan servicing cost is increasing.

He said, according to international standards, a debt of up to 40 per cent of a country's total GDP is considered sustainable. If it is more than that, it becomes a matter of concern. He said, "We have to be careful in this case. The government can reduce bank loans if it wants. Loans can be reduced from savings bonds."

In the last fiscal (2021-22), a record $ 10 billion was discounted. However, that figure also included budgetary support for economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the current fiscal 2022-23, the government has set a target of receiving a total of about $ 12.38 billion in loans and grants under the Annual Development Programme (ADP). According to this target, $ 83 million should be discounted every month. As such, there is a lag behind in the allowances in July.

An official of ERD said that actually foreign debt waiver is done against the implementation of promised projects at various times. The pace of implementation of development projects under the annual development programme (ADB) was slow in the first month. Therefore, the foreign debt has also been discounted a little less. However, he expressed hope that if the speed of project implementation increases with the passage of time, the concession of foreign loans will also increase.

Meanwhile, the foreign loans in the government and private sectors are increasing every year. In the fiscal 2016-17, the country's total debt from foreign sources was $ 45.81 billion. After 5 years, at the end of March of the last year, the amount of this debt stood at $ 93.23 billion.

The amount of this loan in local currency is more than Tk 876,300 crore. It is about 21 per cent of the total gross domestic production (GDP) of the country. About 73 per cent of this loan is taken by the government. The rest of the loan was taken by the private sector.

Bangladesh brought in the funds for development projects, which is 26 per cent more than the preceding fiscal.

In terms of financing, the Asian Development Bank topped the list, followed by Japan and the World Bank, according to a report published by the ERD.

Experts say that priority projects should be implemented to keep the economy moving by avoiding unnecessary expenditure. It will reduce the dependence on foreign loans. At the same time, caution should be exercised in granting loan concessions to the private sector. According to them, there are various risks involved in taking foreign currency loans in the private sector.

Sources said that the leading development partners, like the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Department for International Development (DFID), Russia and Islamic Development Bank (IDB), disbursed concessional loans every year for the development of Bangladesh.

Experts say, foreign aid is essentially economic aid and is provided internationally on a governmental basis. In Bangladesh, the standard practice is to treat only the loans received on concessional terms and grants as foreign aid.

They said, excluded from the category are fund transfers in the form of military assistance, aid provided by foreign private agencies, suppliers credit, export credit, foreign portfolio investment, foreign direct investment and hard-term borrowing with an interest rate of 5 per cent and above and/or a repayment period of less than twelve years.

The donors of foreign aid to Bangladesh include individual countries, multinational financial institutions and international agencies and organizations. Foreign aid to Bangladesh is classified on the basis of terms and conditions, source, and use.

According to the ERD report of ERD, Japan released the maximum $ 200 million for Bangladesh last July. China has discounted $ 102.2 million. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released $ 63.79 million, India $ 58.52 million and the World Bank $ 22 million.

On the other hand, in July, $ 170.9 million were paid from the accumulated dues of donors. This amount paid in one month is about $ 6 million less than in July of the last fiscal.













