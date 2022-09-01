Video
Bus fares reduced by 5 paisa per kilometer

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

Following the recent reduction in fuel prices of Tk 5 on the local market the government reduced the bus fares by only 5 paisa per kilometer-from Tk 2.50 to Tk 2.45 in city buses and from Tk 2.20 to Tk 2.15 in long distance buses-across the country.
The new fare was finalized on Wednesday at a meeting between Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officials and transport sector leaders at the BRTA Bhaban in the capital. The new fare will come into effect from today (Thursday).
However, short-distance passengers will not get any benefit from the rate at
which bus fares have come down after the price of fuel has been reduced by Tk 5 per litre. To avail the benefit of the reduced fares by the road transport regulator BRTA, one has to travel at least 20 km.
After the price of diesel was reduced from Tk 114 to Tk 109, it was said that the general passengers will not get any benefit from this price reduction and it has became true after the meeting between BRTA and bus owners.
However, after the meeting, Road Transport Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said, "This fare will be effective from tomorrow (Thursday). We will have mobile courts. There will be representatives on behalf of transport owners. If any irregularity is found, we will take immediate action."
The secretary also said, "If any bus takes extra fare in the name of waybill then it will be punished. There is no waybill, it is illegal."
He said that minimum fare in city buses is Tk 10.


