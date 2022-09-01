Video
BFIU Chief apologies to HC, warned

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Staff Correspondent

After giving warning to Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) chief Masood Biswas for not due process of law in submitting the statement, the High Court on Wednesday directed BFIU head to form a research cell in his office in order to identify the persons who laundered money abroad and to bring the money back.
The HC bench came up with the directive after accepting a petition filed by Head of BFIU on Wednesday seeking
unconditional apology for not putting his signature, mentioning designation and address in the statement of the BFIU submitted before it, which earlier sought information on money deposited by Bangladeshis to Swiss banks.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat accepted his unconditional prayer and warning him to be careful in preparing statements in future.
Regarding the bringing back of laundered money, the HC bench said that only the exchange of letters would not be effective in recovering the laundered money.
"You must take necessary effective steps. You will have to monitor this issue properly. You need to have knowledge and sincerity to this effect," the HC bench said.
"If India could do it why can't we do it," the HC bench asked BFIU head Masud Biswas during hearing on a suomuto (voluntary) rule on the issue.
The HC ordered the BFIU chief to submit a progress report in this regard to this court by October 26.


