Law enforcers, Judicial service, health sector, BRTA, most corrupt: TIB report  

According to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), corruption has increased in the service sectors in 2021 compared to 2017 and Bangladesh's law enforcement agencies have been identified as the most corrupt organizations in 2021. Disabled and lower income people are more vulnerable to corruption and bribery of the government and private organizations.

TIB disclosed this in a report "National Household Survey 2021" at TIB office on Wednesday.

The report highlights a total of 17 types of corruption in service sectors. In the survey 15,454 households participated. The period of this survey covered a period from December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021.

Corruption includes bribery, extortion, fraudulency, dereliction of duty, nepotism, waste of time and other forms of harassment.

The report also said Passport office, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Judicial Service and Health sectors were also in the top five most corrupt lists. The agency also said the highest number of bribes have been taken in these five sectors last year.

The analysis show that, the highest 74.4 per cent of the households are the victims of corruption of the law enforcement agencies, 70.5 per cent households of Passport office, 68.3 per cent households of BRTA, 56.8 per cent households of Judicial Services and 48.7 per cent households of health sectors.

In addition Local Government Institutions, Land Services, Education (Govt. and MPO), Electricity, Climate Change and Disaster Aid, Agriculture, Insurance, NGO, Banking, Tax and Customs are also in TIB corruption the lists.

"Al least 80.3 per cent household heads with various physical and mental disabilities are vulnerable to corruption and bribery, whereas only 51.8 per cent capable people are the victim of corruption," the research paper said.

Lower income and marginal people is more vulnerable to corruption then higher income and rich people. The research said, the households whose monthly income was less than Tk 24,000 have to spent 4.3 per cent for corruption whereas households earning more than Tk 85,000 yearly spent only 0.3 per cent of their annual income.

According to the 2021 survey, 70.9 per cent households of Bangladesh have faced corruption while seeking services from various government and private sectors or organisations.

TIB also said the overall analysis shows that the rate of corruption in the service sector has increased in 2021 compared to 2017. In 2017, the corruption rate was 66.5 per cent and in 2021 it increase to 70.8 per cent.

Each family had to pay an average of Tk 6,636 in bribes to get various services. The amount of bribes paid in 12 months from December 2020 to November last year was Tk 10,830 crore.

Some 72.1 per cent of the survey participants think that services cannot be provided without bribery. They pay bribes to avoid harassment or trouble.

The report also found out that people aged between 18 and 35 years pay less bribe compared to people in the age bracket of 56 to 65 years old.

Some 79.22 per cent of the participants did not complain about corruption. Of these, 55 per cent did not report for fear of trouble or harassment.

In the press conference, it was said that during this time, there have been more victims of bribery in the service sector in rural areas of the country. The burden of corruption is higher on lower income people. Due to incomplete digitization in some service sectors like passport, BRTA, local government institutions, corruption has increased.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said in the press conference, "Overall, corruption has increased in the service sector. This picture of corruption is alarming for the country."

"By the research we find out that, small corruption in the service sector is spreading like fire," Iftekharuzzaman said and added, "From that we can be assume about the corruption in the big projects."

"The government has anti-corruption measures. But they are not implemented in practice," alleged TIB Executive Director.











