BNP's 44th founding day today

BNP will observe 44th founding anniversary today. The party has taken various programmes on the occasion of the day.

Marking the day, party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sent a press release on Wednesday.

He said, "The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) believes in the development of Bangladesh and establishes cordial and friendly relations with all countries of the world on the basis of equality."

Mentioning, "The party leaders and workers at all levels have set an example of

dynamic activities and dedicated work," Fakhrul said, "There is no alternative to organize the people to overcome the crisis of the country."

The BNP leader said, "The fear of Awami League spread all around the country. The government is driving steamroller on the people by taking control of law, justice and administration. The level of murders, torture of women and children, kidnapping, disappearance have now increased at an alarming rate."

Where the government is against the people, there can be no security of life and property. That's why we have to wage a movement on the streets to restore democracy in the country.

Khaleda Zia has been living in prison for almost five and a quarter years being a victim of revenge, he also alleged.

Following the day the party flag will be hoisted at the BNP offices around the country at 6:00am. Munajat will be offered and wreaths placed at the BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave.

The rally will be held in front of BNP central office in Nayapaltan at 3:00pm on the same day. Leaders and workers of all levels including BNP national leaders will participate in it.

The party has already released the poster on the occasion of the party's founding anniversary. A special supplement will be published on the anniversary day.

Besides, a discussion meeting will be held on September 2.

Initiatives have been taken to hold discussions programme, rallies in all units including districts and cities across the country.











