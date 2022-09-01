BD plans to import fuel from Russia as US won't object : PM's Adviser

Prime Minister's Adviser on Energy Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury on Wednesday said that import of fertiliser, food and fuel are out of the US sanction list which they (USA) imposed on March 8 in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war. There will be no problem to import oil from Russia as "US won't object", he hopes.

Dr Tawfiq made this remark when Bangladesh is considering fuel import from Russia to manage the severe fuel crisis and trying to control the inflation caused by the huge import cost, which already creates serious impact on economy and make the public life miserable.

The Adviser held a press conference on the energy situation at Prime Minister's office on Wednesday.

Jose W Fernandez, Under Secretary of the State Department of Economic Growth, Energy and Environment and the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu told Tawfiq-e-Elahi that there is " no problem as food, fertiliser and fuel are out of it."

"During my visit, I met

the US officials, leaders and business groups and discussed the world energy situation, war and its impact on Bangladesh like developing country. I apprised them that due to energy crisis we (Awami League led government) are facing challenges as we can't produce electricity, as there is inadequate energy. We also failed to buy fuel from the international market due to its rocketing pricewe don't know when the situation would change, so we need to explore the other sources of fuel apart from our regular source," Dr Tawfiq said.

He also said that there is no impact of reducing fuel price by Tk 5. He added that there is no need to increase the price of fuel if NBR reduces the tax. But if you do not pay taxes, you will also have to think about what will be the resources for national budget," he said.

The Prime Minister's Adviser said, "The fuel price was hiked as we don't have any other option. Few days back we slashed Tk 5 from the increased price."

However, he feels that the hike of fuel price will have little impact on inflation as it is nominal.

Due to the price hike in international market government needs to pay extra US$9 billion in last few months following the Ukraine war, the adviser said.

Mentioning the other issues of the discussion with the US officials, Dr Tawfiq said they (US) offer the DFC package to implement clean and renewable energy projects in Bangladesh.

"They are eager to exchange education programme, wants to take more students from Bangladesh and keen to invest in power and gas exploration. But the International Oil companies want to minimize their risks and they want to invest only in discovered fields and potential areas," Dr Tawfiq said.

However, we are working on reviewing our Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and plans for opening tender by December of 2022 to increase our gas output, the adviser added.

Refuting the idea to go for open pit (to add domestic coal in energy mix) mining at the northern part of the country, he said government has no such a plan to implement the idea considering the livelihood of the people of that area and environmental issues.

Replying to a question over the installation of new FSRU or LNG terminal in the country, he asked what we will do through installing these right now when we failed to procure the required amount from the market, however, when the situation would be change then we need to install all these as we need to increase our gas output to attain our GDP growth.

The adviser said at the present moment we could only say that some coal fired power plants are coming into operation by 2023but we could be able to get some respite from the ongoing power crisis from October 2022, earlier he was said the situation would improve from September.

"Only God knows when the world would take its normal pace as energy is a very critical strategic geo-political catalyst.players are there they are taking advantage of this situation, we don't know what will happen in near future," he said.

Replying to a question on Rampal power plant inauguration issue, he said, "Still many work of this plant is to be complete before go for commercial operation, I had also witnessed many articles in local and foreign Medias," he remarked.











