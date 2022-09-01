Bangladesh purchases 36 combat aircraft from China

Bangladesh has purchased 36 combat aircraft F-7BGI from China to boost air defence capabilities, a leading Indian news agency said in a New Delhi datelined report on Wednesday.

The F-7 BGI is a multi-role capable aircraft manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, China. It was specially designed to meet the requirements of Bangladesh Air Force for

cost-effective multi-role fighter aircraft. It is said to be the most advanced version of the F-7 fighter aircraft ever.

F-7 BG upgraded with J-7G technology for Bangladesh. Unlike other cheaper and downgraded export variants of J-7G, the F-7 BGI (I for Improved) is in fact more advanced than J-7G it is developed from.

Improvements of F-7 BGI over F-7BG such as 3 MFDs and more powerful fire control radar would in turn, incorporated to J-7G2 developed later, said the IANS.

The capability of F-7 BGI is improved over earlier F-7BG resulted from upgrades listed below, and delivery of 16 such fighter aircrafts was signed in 2011 and completed in 2013.

Even with the latest J-7 technology, this aircraft does not have the capability to carry any BVR missile and is armed only with short-range, infrared homing air-to-air missiles for air to air combat, like other J-7s.

F-7 BGI has a speed of Mach 2.2; 5 Hard-points to carry air-to-air missiles, laser-guided bomb, GPS-guided bombs, drop tanks and Full glass cockpit

The aircraft also has F-7 BGI has KLJ-6F radar; Afterburner: F-7 BGI (82 kN) thrust; F-7 BGI got J-7G2 Airframe with double delta wing. This improves the lift at high angles of attack and delays or prevents stalling; G-limit: +8 g / -3 g; Service ceiling: 17,500 m (57,420 ft) for F-7 BGI; 3 Multi functional HUD displays and HOTAS.

It is reportedly more maneuverable than most of the Mig21s and many of the other contemporary fighters; F-7 BGI can armed with the PL-5, PL-7 and probably the PL-9 short range air-to-air missiles

It can carry bombs and unguided rocket pods of 3000 pound, including Chinese laser-guided bombs, the IANS, said.

The report by IANS said China has been trying since a long time to emerge as a major defence exporter to India's neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan etc.













