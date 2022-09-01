Illegal arms factory unearthed in Ctg, one held

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 31: RAB on Wednesday unearthed an illegal arms factory in a drive through a dense forested hill in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram district on Tuesday.

The elite force also detained one person identified as Zakir Hossain alias Zakerullah, 50 and seized 10 firearms including eight one-shutter guns during the drive, said commanding officer of RAB-7 Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf. Tipped off, Rab conducted a drive at Chambal Forest and busted the arms factory at a house of one Abdur Rahman at Natunpara in the upazila, said Col Yusuf told a press briefing held at Chandgaon Rab office. -UNB













