Three accused  sent to jail 

Three members of the Mirpur Temple governing body including, its President, Dr Biplob Bijoy Halder were sent to jail in a case of provoking suicide of priest, Parikhkhit Das of city's Mirpur area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shakil Ahmed passed the order on Tuesday.

The other two accused are Temple's Organizing Secretary Sumon Shaha and Office Secretary Badal Sarker. Police arrested them from Dhaka's Dakhkhin Khan and Gazipur District on Monday. On August 16, police recovered the body of priest, Parikhkhit Das, from the Temple located at Mirpur 14 in the capital.











