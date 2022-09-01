Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Suicide Of Mirpur Priest

Three accused  sent to jail 

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Court Correspondent

Three members of the Mirpur Temple governing  body including, its President, Dr Biplob Bijoy Halder were sent to jail in a case of provoking suicide of priest,  Parikhkhit Das of city's Mirpur area.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shakil Ahmed passed the order on Tuesday.
The other two accused are Temple's Organizing Secretary Sumon Shaha and Office Secretary Badal Sarker. Police arrested them from Dhaka's Dakhkhin Khan and Gazipur District on Monday. On August 16, police recovered the body of priest,  Parikhkhit Das, from the Temple located at Mirpur 14 in the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Members of Ansar Battalion arrested a man of wire stealing syndicate
Illegal arms factory unearthed in Ctg, one held
Three accused  sent to jail 
80pc people depend on pvt health services due to lack of quality govt facilities: icddr,b
HC asks to remove fake contents of YouTube, Facebook
Half of health care facilities globally lack basic hygiene services: WHO, UNICEF
Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahidul Alam addresses a public hearing
Sustainable bond practices promise sustainable environment


Latest News
UN lauds Bangladesh's good practices in countering terrorism
Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme begin
Govt officials' arrest without prior permission: SC stays HC verdict
Man gets jail in dowry case in Jashore
All export-oriented industries should get equal facilities: Salman F Rahman
Fire at DNCC building
54 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Bangladesh to start SAFF U-17 campaign against hosts Sri Lanka
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Most Read News
Ex-Malaysian leader Mahathir, 97, hospitalized with COVID-19
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalised with COVID
Father held over Brac varsity student Sanjana's suicide
A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan
Saudi woman gets 45 yrs jail term for social media posts
South Korea to give $3bn soft loans to Bangladesh: Ambassador Lee
2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj
Youth electrocuted in Rajshahi
Are tea garden workers at mercy of employers?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft