80pc people depend on pvt health services due to lack of quality govt facilities: icddr,b

At present 80 per cent people across the country depend on private hospital for health services. This huge number of people depends on private hospitals due to lack of standard services and test facilities of government hospitals.

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) published a findings based on a survey which was conducted in 2019-20.

icddr,b also said that 14 per cent hospital of the country never came under registration. Of them, 11 per cent have been applied for new registration. But three per cent still did not apply for registration. Dr Shams L Arefein, Senior Director of Maternal and Child Health Division (MCHD), revealed the information at a programme at icddr,b auditorium on Tuesday. He said, "There is one kind of instability in the private hospitals across the country. Sometimes the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has conducted several operations to bring under control of these instabilities. To observe the matter we conducted a survey in 29 upazilas of 10 districts of 12 city corporations which funded by USAID. Here some Civil Surgeon and hospitals assisted us."

Revealing the findings of the survey, he said that 1189 private hospitals have asked to help to assessment to them but 40 hospitals refused to co-operate them by providing their information. Finally, 1117 hospitals have brought under assessment.

Among 1117 hospitals, 956 hospitals came under registration once a time which was 86 per cent. Rest of 161 hospitals never came under registration which was 14 per cent. Among 161, recently 118 hospitals have applied for registration and rest of 43 didn't apply for this time too.

According to the survey, it is said that the progress of private hospital service has started from 1980 in the country but the highest progress has been from 2007 to 2017. At present 80 per cent people depend on private hospital for health services. Due to lack of standard services and test facility of government hospitals, huge number of people depends on private hospital services.

According the Act of 1982, private hospitals are bound to obey seven conditions. But the authority of the private hospitals said that maintaining these rules and regulations when they offer services, they face many problems. For this reason, quality services are being hampered.













