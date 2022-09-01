HC asks to remove fake contents of YouTube, Facebook

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to remove of six videos from Facebook and YouTube that contains "fake and concocted news that incite violence and public disorder" in the country.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir came up with the order.

The HC bench directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and Facebook, YouTube authorities to comply with the order and to submit a report before it within two weeks.

The HC also directed BTRC and the Digital Security Agency to formulate an accountability mechanism in order to prevent running such Facebook posts and YouTube videos containing misinformation that incite violence.

Two lawyers - Nilufer Anjum and Md Ashraful - recently filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation with the HC seeking necessary orders on this issue.

On 21 August, Barrister Arafat Hossain Khan served a legal notice on behalf of the petitioners asking the authorities concerned to remove Facebook posts and YouTube videos containing fake and concocted news that incite violence and public disorder in the country in 48 hours.













