

Two-day weekend in educational institutions



After spending all day in the educational institution, the teachers do not end their duties like other professionals, even after returning home they have to be busy in performing various institutional and academic functions.



Not only that, for the sake of moral education and for the sake of patriotism, they have to remain present in their respective educational institutions to celebrate various national days, where people of other professions are enjoying holidays.



For a long time, the teachers-employee community and students were expecting to get two days of weekly leave. Considering the global recession situation and thinking about saving electricity in Bangladesh, recently the government of Bangladesh has announced a two-day weekend in educational institutions, and the expectations of the concerned people have finally been fulfilled.



When I asked the opinion of the honourable principal, teachers, staff and students of Sankuchail Degree College, Cumilla, they said that this decision of the government is very logical and timely.



In this context, Sankuchail Degree College'sacting principal said, "Friday being the holy day of 'Juma', all (Muslims) have to participate in Friday prayers, so as a result of declaring Friday and Saturday as a holiday, the students will fully be energetic and willing to participate in class spontaneously. Moreover, during this time teachers will get opportunity to study at home/residence.''



An assistant professor of the marketing department of the college said, "Teachers can give some time to their children, can teach students with good preparation, can fulfill various social responsibilities, and students can study at home enough time. It will result in financial savings as well as electricity savings in the event of high inflation in the undervalued market."



Another assistant professor of history department said, "Such steps will be helpful for the entertainment of both students and teachers, activities will be possible in the next working days."

He also said, "If there is no two-day weekend, the pressure of teachers-students increases and as a result the performance of the stakeholders decreases.



In this context, a young lecturer of the Department of Physics, said, "Due to having two days off, seriousness and attention will increase in studying on other days, besides, the attraction of coming to the institution will increase."



An assistant professor of Logicthinks, "In addition to energy saving, rest will increase motivation, so much can be done at work."



An assistant professor and agriculturist expressed his opinion, "If the students use their free time to focus on their studies, they can manage the remaining five days of study."



"Recreation and health will improve, teachers will be able to prepare themselves for the remaining five days of teaching and family time," he added.



Alecturer of English Department feels, "As a result of such a move, the tendency of teachers to take more leave will be reduced, they will be able to devote enough time to research work, students will be somewhat stress-free and will have enough opportunity to prepare for exams by studying relaxedly.



He further added, "Teachers and students will have more opportunities to think of creative question papers during the weekend, the transport sector will be de-stressed along with energy savings and traffic congestion will be reduced."



A lecturer in Social Work, while expressing his opinion, said that besides saving electricity and preventing wastage, such measures will eliminate the fatigue and boredom of teachers and make them more capable of teaching in the classroom with adequate preparation, as a result of which the education system will regain its lost glory. "



He felt, "This will reduce the overall cost of poor students and enable them to attend classes."



A lecturer in philosophy department in Chapainawabganj breathed a sigh of relief and said, "Due to the two days off, it will be possible to spend time with family in North Bengal and as a result, family frustration will be removed to some extent and harmony will increase.



An office assistant of a college feels, "Power, entertainment and travel expenses of teachers/staff/students will be reduced, teachers and staff will be relieved of some stress, female teachers and staff will be able to focus on their family work."



A collegestudent said, "Though the transport owners and workers will get less passengers due to this holiday, the poor parents will save on the additional expenses due to the transportation, the traffic jam will be reduced and the accidents will be reduced, boys will be able to help their fathers and girls will be able to help their mothers in their work."



Thus, rest is part of work, which is taken to allow for a more spontaneous focus on work at a later time.



I think, belatedly, the weekend announced by the government will bring blessings with physical and mental relief in the lives of all the people related to education including teachers, students, employees and parents and by taking advantage of it some modernization of the education sector of Bangladesh will be possible.

The writer is an assistant professor, Deptof Management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla.











