2 get life term, another 10-yr jail in murder, rape cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced five people to life-term of imprisonment and another to 10 years' jail in different murder and rape cases in two districts- Barishal and Bogura, on Sunday.

BARISHAL: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment for raping a housewife in Agailjhara Upazila in 2011.

Barishal Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Yarab Hossain handed down the verdict in absence of the accused.

The convicts are: Zia Hawlader, 35, and Siddiq Hawlader, 40, residents of the upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 30,000 each.

According to the prosecution, the accused raped the victim, wife of Shahidul Islam, in the upazila on August 22, 2011.

The victim's father lodged a case with Agailjhara Police Station (PS) on August 25, 2011.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing three people including the victim's husband.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of eight witnesses.

The court also acquitted the victim's husband as the allegation brought against him could not be proven.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a woman to 10 years' jail for killing her husband in Dupchanchia Upazila in 2017.

Bogura District and Sessions Judge Naresh Chandra Sarker handed down the verdict at noon.

The convict is Khadiza Begum, 43, daughter of Hafizar Rahman of Kochpukur Village in Dupchanchia Upazila. She was the wife of Shahidul Islam.

The court also fined her Tk 20,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Khadiza had an altercation with her husband Shahidul Islam over money on September 12, 2017.

At one stage of the altercation, Khadiza hit her husband with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

The family members, later, rescued Shahidul and rushed him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's mother Saijan Bibi lodged a murder case with Dupchanchia PS in this regard.

Later on, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.