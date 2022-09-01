Four minors drown in Patuakhali, Noakhali

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Noakhali, on Monday.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Two minor brothers drowned in a canal in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah, 4, and Fahim, 2, sons of Ward No. 8 Councillor Abdul Aziz of Bauphal Municipality.

Local sources said Abdullah and Fahim fell in a canal nearby the house in Banglabazar Jame Mosque area at around 9pm, while their family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them from the canal and rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the brothers dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Muntaha Begum, 3, daughter of Md Nabir Uddin, and Tahsin Uddin, 3, son of Nizam Uddin, residents of Tamaraddi Union in the upazila. They were maternal cousins in relation.

Local sources said Muntaha and Tahsin fell down in a pond in Ward No. 7 Al Amin Bazar area under Tamaraddi Union in the morning, while their family members were unaware of it.

Later on, they were rescued from the pond and taken to a village doctor, where both the children were declared dead.

Hatiya PS OC Amir Hossain confirmed the incident.











