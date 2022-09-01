Teesta makes 60 families homeless in 24 hours



The photo shows a family shifting their house to somewhere else. photo: observer

The eroded assortment included living houses of 60 families, ten acres of croplands, a community clinic, mosque, Eidgah ground, Brac pre-primary school, Kali Mandir, and half kilometre of a metalized road.

According to local eye witnesses, the erosion by the Teesta River occurred in front of sighting distance of people, who after being failed to do nothing against it tried to remove their houses and belongings.

In the emergency situation, the role of the Water Development Board (WDB) was not responsive. According to local sources, the WDB did not take any preventive measures.

But WDB-Kurigram sources said, it is not possible to prevent this deadly erosion through the project for the time being.

A visit on Tuesday noon found devastating erosion at Bozra Union of the upazila stretching Pachwim Bozra, Sadua Damar Haat, Satalaskar, and Kalpani Bozra areas. In a hectic manner, people were seen evacuating their essential things to different raised grounds.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of erosion victims including Sirajul Islam of Pachwim Bozra Village and Ranju Mia said, before their sighting Pachwim Bozra Community Clinic, Pachwim Bozra Jam-e-Maszid, Pachwim Bozra Haat, Pachwim Kalpani Bozra Jam-e-Maszid, one Eidgah, Brac pre-primary school, old Bozra Kali Mandir, and ten acre croplands were devoured.

Locals are trying to protect Pachwim Bozra Dakhil Madrasa, already under the erosion threat.

More houses, croplands and establishments are still under erosion threat.

Others Mozammel Haq, 55, Roastom Ali, 60, Saiful Islam, 50, and Golam Rabbani, 60, of the same village said, the erosion appeared in the last year and despite its continuing this year, the WDB did not take any evading measures.

That is why the erosion has gained severity this year and, in the last one month, embedded over 200 houses and huge croplands, they added. So far Satalaskar Village has been completely eroded.

Most locals complained, the erosion severity has been intensified alarmingly because the Teesta flow is halted due to Ali Baba Theme Park raised on its other bank.

Superintendent of Pachwim Bozra Dakhil Madrasa Mawlana Refakat Hossain said, the madrasa built in phases are getting eroded before eyes.

Locals said, "We don't want relief, but effective preventive measures."

Bozra Union Chairman Abdul Qyum Sardar said, the WDB was informed in written, but it did not take any effective measures.

Ulipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bipul Kumar said, the erosion matter has been informed to WDB-Kurigram and other departments concerned.

Executive Engineer of WDB-Kurigram Abdullah Al Mamun said, "It is not possible to evade erosion of project for the time being. Despite that, we're working."

A project to prevent the erosion has been prepared, and if approved, the erosion prevention work will be done permanently, he added.











ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Aug 31: In a span of 24 hours, the Teesta River in Ulipur Upazila of the district made 60 families homeless on Tuesday noon. A huge establishments and crop lands were eroded.The eroded assortment included living houses of 60 families, ten acres of croplands, a community clinic, mosque, Eidgah ground, Brac pre-primary school, Kali Mandir, and half kilometre of a metalized road.According to local eye witnesses, the erosion by the Teesta River occurred in front of sighting distance of people, who after being failed to do nothing against it tried to remove their houses and belongings.In the emergency situation, the role of the Water Development Board (WDB) was not responsive. According to local sources, the WDB did not take any preventive measures.But WDB-Kurigram sources said, it is not possible to prevent this deadly erosion through the project for the time being.A visit on Tuesday noon found devastating erosion at Bozra Union of the upazila stretching Pachwim Bozra, Sadua Damar Haat, Satalaskar, and Kalpani Bozra areas. In a hectic manner, people were seen evacuating their essential things to different raised grounds.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of erosion victims including Sirajul Islam of Pachwim Bozra Village and Ranju Mia said, before their sighting Pachwim Bozra Community Clinic, Pachwim Bozra Jam-e-Maszid, Pachwim Bozra Haat, Pachwim Kalpani Bozra Jam-e-Maszid, one Eidgah, Brac pre-primary school, old Bozra Kali Mandir, and ten acre croplands were devoured.Locals are trying to protect Pachwim Bozra Dakhil Madrasa, already under the erosion threat.More houses, croplands and establishments are still under erosion threat.Others Mozammel Haq, 55, Roastom Ali, 60, Saiful Islam, 50, and Golam Rabbani, 60, of the same village said, the erosion appeared in the last year and despite its continuing this year, the WDB did not take any evading measures.That is why the erosion has gained severity this year and, in the last one month, embedded over 200 houses and huge croplands, they added. So far Satalaskar Village has been completely eroded.Most locals complained, the erosion severity has been intensified alarmingly because the Teesta flow is halted due to Ali Baba Theme Park raised on its other bank.Superintendent of Pachwim Bozra Dakhil Madrasa Mawlana Refakat Hossain said, the madrasa built in phases are getting eroded before eyes.Locals said, "We don't want relief, but effective preventive measures."Bozra Union Chairman Abdul Qyum Sardar said, the WDB was informed in written, but it did not take any effective measures.Ulipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bipul Kumar said, the erosion matter has been informed to WDB-Kurigram and other departments concerned.Executive Engineer of WDB-Kurigram Abdullah Al Mamun said, "It is not possible to evade erosion of project for the time being. Despite that, we're working."A project to prevent the erosion has been prepared, and if approved, the erosion prevention work will be done permanently, he added.