Two women among 3 murdered

Three people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in Barishal, Gazipur and Chattogram districts, in recent times.

BARISHAL: Two people including a housewife were murdered in separate incidents in the district in three days.

A man was allegedly beaten to death by a local leader of Chhatra Dal in the city.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, 40, son of Moslem Hawlader of Chaulkathi Village in Banaripara Upazila of the district. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. He along with his family members lived in a rented house in Rasulpur Colony area in Barishal City.

The deceased's family sources said Shah Alam also worked in a fruit's shop beside his real profession. The shop was owned by Sujon Khan, former president of Ward No. 9 Chhatra Dal.

However, Shah Alam took Tk 1,500 from Sujon Khan as loan. As he delayed to return the money, Sujon Khan along with his people beat up Shah Alam at around 11pm on Sunday, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Shah Alam was later rescued and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) at around 1:45am on Monday, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Lokman Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.

On the other hand, a man was arrested in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Sunday for killing his wife.

Earlier, police recovered the body of a woman from a house in Konabari area of Gazipur City on Saturday.

Deceased Rina Begum, 37, was the wife of Lalchan Molla. She was the daughter of Gedu Sheikh of Andarkotha Para Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Barishal CID Police Abul Kalam said Lalchan Molla, 40, son of late Hasan Molla of Shahjadpur Upazila in Sirajganj, lived in a rented house in Baimail area in Konabari of Gazipur City along with his wife.

On Saturday, the couple was locked in an altercation over family issues.

At one stage of the altercation, Lalchan killed his wife and went into hiding.

Following mobile phone technology, police arrested Lalchan from a mosque in Madhabpasha Durga Sagar area in Babuganj Upazila of Barishal on Sunday.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Sunday for killing his wife in Chattogram on Thursday last.

RAB sources said Ali Azgar Akon, 35, son of Moqbul Akon of Rajpasha Village in Bhandaria Upazila, killed his wife Shirin Begum, 25, in EPZ area in Chattogram City on August 25 over family feud.

The deceased's mother lodged a murder case with Chattogram EPZ PS in this connection.

Following this, RAB member arrested Ali Azgar from Dakshin Rajpasha area in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested confessed of killing his wife during primary interrogation.

Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-7 Nurul Absar confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested was handed over to police.











