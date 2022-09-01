11 nabbed with drugs in 7 dists

A total of 11 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Panchagarh, Rajshahi, Barishal, Bhola and Dinajpur, recently.

NOAKHALI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) detained a female drug peddler along with 7,000 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested woman is Asma Begum, 30, wife of drug peddler Yunus, hails from Senbag Upazila of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of DNC conducted a drive in old Police Quarter area at night and detained the woman, said District Unit DNC Assistant Director (AD) Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

He said a total of 7,000 yaba tablets were also seized from her possession at that time.

However, her husband Yunus managed to escape the scene after sensing the presence of the DNC men.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the DNC AD added.

KISHOREGANJ: Four people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in Karimganj Upazila of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a person along with 785 yaba tablets from the upazila on Saturday.

The arrested man is Md Omar Gazi, 34, son of late Mustak Ahmed, a resident of Kudirgangal Konapara Village on the upazila.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Konapara Village under Karimganj Upazila, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Karimganj Police Station (PS) in this regard, the RAB official added.

Meanwhile, members of RAB arrested a man along with 525 yaba tablets from Karimganj Upazila in the district on Friday noon.

The arrested person is Md Dulal, 38, son of late Abdul Quiyum, a resident of Patdha Nayapara Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sindrip Government Primary School field area of the upazila at noon, arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

RAB members also seized one mobile phone set and one motorcycle from his possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Karimganj PS.

On the other hand, members of RAB arrested two persons along with 30 grams of heroin from Karimganj Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested are: Tahurul Mia, 54, son of late Abdul Gafur, a resident of Ashutia Village under Karimganj Upazila, and Md Nayem, 30, son of Motiur Rahman of Kacharipara Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Ashutiapara area on August 21 last, and arrested them along with the heroin.

The elite force members also seized one mobile phone set and Tk 1,610 in cash from their possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Karimganj PS in this regard.

PANCHAGARH: Police arrested a drug peddler along with hemp from Debiganj Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested man is Babul Hossain, a resident of Ramganj Bilashi Prodhanpara area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Debiganj PS Jamal Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Babul at around 4pm, and arrested him.

OC Jamal claimed that some two and a half kilograms of hemp were also seized from his possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against Babul and two other people with the PS in this regard.

However, police are trying to arrest the other accused, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch of Police (DB) arrested a drug dealer along with two kilograms of hemp from Paba Upazila in the district on Saturday noon.

The arrested man is Md Sohag Hossain, 32, son of Md Nazrul Islam, a resident of Chauja Uttarpara under Manda Upazila in Naogaon District.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday afternoon.

He said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Shahpara area of Paba Upazila at around 12pm, and arrested Sohag along with the hemp.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

BARISHAL: Police arrested a youth along with yaba tablets from the city on Thursday noon.

The arrested man is Rashed Mir, 27, son of Mannan Mir, a resident of Ward No. 2 Commissioner's Goli area in the city. He was the driver of a vehicle of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation's (BSCIC) Barishal office.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcer arrested Rashed along with four yaba tablets from in front of Bengal Bicuit Factory in Barishal BSCIC City at noon.

Kawnia PS OC Abdur Rahman Mukul confirmed the matter, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Members of DNC arrested a drug dealer along with 225 grams of hemp from Daulatkhan Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Nure Alam, 40, son of late Mojibol Haque, a resident of Didarullah Village under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.

District DNC AD AKM Didarul Alam said on information, a team of DNC conducted a drive in the house of Nure Alam at around 8:30pm, and arrested him along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Daulatkhan PS, the arrested was produced before the court, the DNC added.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 35 bottles of phensedyl from Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested men are Arman Ali, 32, son of Harez Uddin, and Rezaul Karim, 35, son of Kamir Uddin, residents of Boro Haripur area under Uttar Salanda Union in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Uchitpur border area of the upazila and arrested the du along with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Chirirbandar PS in this connection.















