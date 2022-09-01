Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Rajshahi and Madaripur, in two days.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sagar, 20, son of Shariful Islam Sonar, a resident of Barinda Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sagar hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night while his family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Porsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Wednesday morning.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Porsha Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha PS Jahurul Haque confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man has reportedly killed himself out of huff with his wife in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Badsha Ali, 36, son of Wazir Ali Pramanik, a resident of Baniapara Village under Bagha Municipality.

Police and local sources said Badsha had an altercation with his wife over family issues on Monday night.

As a sequel to it, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at early hours of Tuesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9am and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bagha PS in this connection.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Shirin Akhter, 22, a resident of the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Shirin came to visit her father's house in Urarchar Village from her husband's house.

However, Shirin hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her father's house at night.

The family members, later, saw the hanging body of Shirin and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Kalkini PS OC Md Shamim Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.











