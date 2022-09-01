Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Rajshahi and Madaripur, in two days.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Sagar, 20, son of Shariful Islam Sonar, a resident of Barinda Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sagar hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night while his family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Porsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Wednesday morning.
The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known               immediately.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Porsha Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha PS Jahurul Haque confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI: A man has reportedly killed himself out of huff with his wife in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Badsha Ali, 36, son of Wazir Ali Pramanik, a resident of Baniapara Village under Bagha Municipality.
Police and local sources said Badsha had an altercation with his wife over family issues on Monday night.
As a sequel to it, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at early hours of Tuesday.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9am and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Bagha PS in this connection.
Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.
MADARIPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Shirin Akhter, 22, a resident of the upazila.
Family members of the deceased said Shirin came to visit her father's house in Urarchar Village from her husband's house.
However, Shirin hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in her father's house at night.
The family members, later, saw the hanging body of Shirin and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known               immediately.
Kalkini PS OC Md Shamim Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 get life term, another 10-yr jail in murder, rape cases
Four minors drown in Patuakhali, Noakhali
Teesta makes 60 families homeless in 24 hours
Two women among 3 murdered
11 nabbed with drugs in 7 dists
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu
Thrust on adopting work-plans before flood to reduce damage


Latest News
UN lauds Bangladesh's good practices in countering terrorism
Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme begin
Govt officials' arrest without prior permission: SC stays HC verdict
Man gets jail in dowry case in Jashore
All export-oriented industries should get equal facilities: Salman F Rahman
Fire at DNCC building
54 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Bangladesh to start SAFF U-17 campaign against hosts Sri Lanka
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Most Read News
Ex-Malaysian leader Mahathir, 97, hospitalized with COVID-19
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalised with COVID
Father held over Brac varsity student Sanjana's suicide
A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan
Saudi woman gets 45 yrs jail term for social media posts
South Korea to give $3bn soft loans to Bangladesh: Ambassador Lee
2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj
Youth electrocuted in Rajshahi
Are tea garden workers at mercy of employers?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft