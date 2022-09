Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu

Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu inaugurated the construction work of about two kilometre RCC road and drain at Ward No. 6 on Monday. Ward No. 6 Councillor Syed Shafiqul Islam Mintu, Chief Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam Mia, Public Relations Officer Sheikh Mahabul Hossain Rajeev, Executive Engineer Md Zahurul Haque, and Assistant Engineer Jiban Krishna Sarkar were also present at the inaugural function. photo: observer