Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:16 PM
Home Countryside

Thrust on adopting work-plans before flood to reduce damage

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Aug 31: Speakers at a function here on Tuesday underscored the need for adopting work-plans before flood with a view to reducing the damage, death, sufferings and destruction during the flood.
"In this context, early action plans taken by the people of flood-prone areas can play a significant role to reduce the loss of lives and assets during the flood", they said.
They made the comments while they were addressing a workshop on 'Develop Localised Early Action Planning and Early Matrix Review' held in the conference room of Sadar Upazila administration here at noon.
The workshop was held under the project 'Scale up Flood Anticipatory Action for Protecting Lives and Assets in Northern Region in Bangladesh'  being implemented by Save the Children Bangladesh in partnership with SKS Foundation, a local non-government organization, with the financial support of Korea International Cooperation Agency. Sadar UNO Md. Shariful Islam presided over the workshop.
A number of upazila level officials, union parishad chairmen, journalists, social workers and volunteers   took part in the workshop.


